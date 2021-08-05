Deputies on the scene of a deadly stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly stabbing Wednesday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a male was stabbed to death around 7:20 p.m on Moores Mill Road.

Madison County Deputies and HEMSI are currently on the scene. Upon responding to the stabbing, deputies discovered an illegal gambling operation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

