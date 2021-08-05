Defense asking for mistrial in former Sheriff Blakely case

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Days after Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was found guilty on two out of 10 counts in a theft and ethics trial, his defense filed for a mistrial.

Blakely was found guilty of a felony theft charge and a felony ethics charge. Now, his defense team is requesting those verdicts be overturned.

On August 23, 2019 , Blakely was arrested and indicted on 13 theft and ethics charges. Two of these charges would be dropped before the trial began.

The affidavit states one of the jurors did not want to vote Blakely guilty and their verdict was incorrect and not truthful.

Read an excerpt from the affidavit:

“I was one of the jurors selected in the State of Alabama vs. Michael Blakely trial that occurred in Limestone County in July and early August of 2021. On August 2, 2021, the twelve-member jury informed Judge Pamela Baschab that we had reached a unanimous verdict on all counts; however, that was incorrect. On Count 2, and Count 13, despite what we told the Judge when we were polled, we were unanimous. I never saw anything during the trial with any evidence or testimony that convinced me Michael Blakely was guilty beyond reasonable doubt of Count 2 and Count 13. I understand I told the Judge that was my verdict, but that was incorrect, not truthful, and I’m ashamed of myself for not saying something when I was asked. I want to set the record straight.”

The affidavit goes on to explain personal health issues the juror has that ultimately coerced her decision.

“I am coming forward now because I have to get this off my conscience,” she continued in the affidavit. “I didn’t intend to vote guilty on Count 2 or Count 13. I was never convinced that Michael Blakely was guilty of any count. I’m still not convinced he’s guilty of anything. This is my choice and my choice alone to come forward and make the Court aware that a serious error has occurred. Nobody has threatened me, harassed me, made promises to me or done anything to me to come forward and share the truth about what happened.”

Read the full motion:

WAFF spoke with another juror who claims the motion is not true and that every juror testified in front of the judge in open court that there was indeed a final verdict.

WAFF also reached out to the Attorney General’s office for a statement and was told “no comment.”

This is a developing story. We’ll keep monitoring this case and will bring you any breaking updates.

