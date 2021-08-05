Decatur students eager for the first day of school

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Classes are back in session Thursday morning for Decatur City School students. Many students are ready for the start of a new year. For others, the end of summer is sad.

“I’m going to miss sleeping in and not having to do math, which is the worst,” said one student.

Another student says she is sad she won’t be able to hang out with friends as much because she will be busier when school starts. But, I also asked students what they’re looking forward to the most for this new school year, and they all said they are looking forward to meeting new friends and their new teachers.

School leaders worked hard to prepare for this year after an incredibly difficult 18 months for everyone involved in the school system. Right now, masks are not required at Decatur City Schools but are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.