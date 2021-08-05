Deals
Decatur Police release new details from deadly shooting on Pine Avenue

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police continue to investigate a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Around 8:15 p.m. on August 3, officers responded to a shooting call near Pine Avenue Southwest in Decatur.

A juvenile with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

According to DPD, officers learned that multiple juveniles were inside the residence with the victim before the shooting. Two of the juveniles, including the victim, were playing with a loaded firearm when it was discharged. The victim suffered from a single, fatal, gunshot wound.

All parties have been identified and interviewed. The District Attorney’s Office will present the case to the Grand Jury.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

