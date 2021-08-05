Decatur City Schools welcome students back for first day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, students in Decatur City Schools are heading back to the classroom for their first day.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place. First, masks are optional for students and staff but highly recommended. The district will be heavily disinfecting buildings and high touch surfaces, and water bottle fillers are in the process of being installed in all Decatur City schools.

Transportation safety is another important part of the 2021-2022 school year. All buses have gone through routine maintenance this summer and will be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected frequently.

As the district works to keeps everybody safe, parents and students are getting ready for a fresh start. WAFF 48 News spoke to some young students about how they are feeling. Although some are bummed about waking up early again, they are ready to meet new friends.

Decatur City Schools parent Brandon Hartzog said his 4th grade daughter has been eager to start school since Monday. She wants to meet her teachers and have a normal fun year!

Hartzog said he was fortunate to keep his daughter in a traditional school setting last year and because of that, he does not feel like she fell behind. But still, he recognizes the ups and downs of last year and is hopeful this year brings more normalcy.

5th Grade Banks-Caddell Elementary School teacher Chelsee Hogue says students can expect lots of fun, excitement and social interaction in her classroom. She wants her students to gain a love for learning and be happy to come to school each day.

“I am so happy that we all get to be back in the classroom and that we can do more of that social interaction and be working together and not be so far apart anymore and that we can move around instead of being confined to one space because of COVID,” Hogue said.

As parents head out the door this morning, it’s important to remember that every child in Decatur City Schools will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost this school year if they choose.

