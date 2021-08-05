Deals
Deadly tornado survivor, Landen Godsey, receives storm shelter

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A day that Landen Godsey and his grandmother won’t forget. Godsey and his family’s lives were turned upside down a year and a half ago.

Landen’s parents Justin and Keisha Godsey died when a tornado ripped through Lawrence county in Dec 2019, leaving just a path of destruction.

Landen was critically injured in that tornado and spent quite some time recovering at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

But on Wednesday, his grandmother, Annie Collier feels: “Very blessed. Very blessed,” said Collier.

Today, on the very same property Landen lived with his parents, he has a new home with his grandmother and a brand new storm shelter thanks to “Safe-T Shelters.”

“To be able to get Landen out here quickly is a peace of mind, a big peace of mind,” said Collier.

The company donated, delivered, and set up the shelter for them.

“It gives me a lot of joy knowing that it’ll bring him peace and Anna and Josh and all of his family when there is severe weather. Not if there is but when the next severe storm happens,” said Dustin Mitchell.

Now, Annie said their house is a home

“Now when you come out, it’s home you can remember the good things, good memories. You can just feel them here,” said Collier.

Landen said the new storm shelter is special to him too in his own little way: “my man cave,” said Landen.

“Safe-T Shelters” will soon start to give away yearly scholarships for a storm shelter.

