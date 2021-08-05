Crime of the Week: The wallet snatcher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another reminder from police: If you leave your car, take your wallet with you!

One victim can tell you, that is sound advice! This week, the Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find a breaking and entering burglar.

It’s June 30 and investigators say, a thief spent the last day of the month snatching a wallet out of a car parked at the Executive Lodge Apartments in Huntsville. Before you could say credit card fraud, the offender is seen on video using the stolen cards at a Walmart store in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Micha Jabar Mayo needs to turn himself in, after police say, he used a credit card left behind on the bar by another customer to pay his OWN bar tab!

Nathan Forrest Stewart is wanted for possession of meth.

Kacey Vanzett Clay is facing a serious drug charge, trafficking meth.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Ema Sarah Arredondo, for marijuana possession.

Chason Rosha Ocampo is a convicted sex offender who hasn’t updated law enforcement about where he’s currently living.

If some extra cash, up to $1,000 sounds good to you, share any tips you have with Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info.

