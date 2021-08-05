Deals
Comfortable start to the day with heat, humidity, and sunshine building in for the afternoon

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! Another beautiful morning out there this morning with heat just around the corner.

Another very comfortable start to the day out there today as many of us are waking up into the low to mid-60s! Skies are mostly clear this morning and should stay that way for much of the day today as well. Wind will start off from the east today, but as we move through the day it will turn to the southeast which will bring in a little more humidity than what we’ve seen so far this week. It should stay mainly sunny for most of the day, but there is a chance that we could see some afternoon clouds with a few isolated showers, but those will remain very isolated. High temperatures this afternoon will be back into the upper 80s.

Friday will be a little gloomier as we will have more cloud cover push-in throughout the day. Temperatures will likely be cooler due to the clouds, staying into the low to mid-80s. Wind will be from the south though, so more humidity will push in from the Gulf. There will be a few scattered showers throughout the day on Friday but nothing significant. From there we will heat up and clear out as we move into the weekend with high temperatures into the 90s!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

