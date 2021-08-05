Car crashes into building on Highway 72 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crashed into a building on Highway 72 in Athens Thursday afternoon.

It happened at a shopping center near Spry Funeral Home around 5 p.m. The “Del-Sur Market” appears to have been damaged by a car that crashed through the front door. However, WAFF 48 is told the market is no longer in business.

According to first responders on the scene, no one was injured.

Authorities also said they do not know what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

