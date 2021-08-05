Back to school preparations for private schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts around the Tennessee-Valley are weighing decisions on whether to require students to wear masks, and the same goes for private schools.

Administrators at Randolph School say they are not straying away from CDC guidelines.

Director of Marketing and Communications, Clarissa McClain, says safety is the number one priority.

That’s why students and staff on both Randolph Campuses will be required to wear a mask indoors.

McLain says the school’s health and safety practices from last year will stay the same.

“We will do whatever the reporting that is required to local health officials. We have two nurses on our campus that have been very diligent in working with our pandemic response committee and our medical advisory team. They meet regularly,” says McClain,

“So I anticipate everything that we have done in the past will continue this school year.”

Randolph will also resume busing services for students that live in Madison. Masks will also be required on buses.

Randolph’s first day of school is August 11.

