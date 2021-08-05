Deals
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.(Grand Prairie Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (Gray News) - Officials in Grand Prairie, Texas, are advising residents about a dangerous and venomous snake on the loose.

A West African banded cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The owner has a permit to have the animal from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Animal services, along with the owner and a snake apprehension professional, looked for it in and around the home, but with no success.

Residents in the area are advised to immediately call 911 if they encounter what they believe to be the missing snake. They are warned against approaching the venomous animal.

According to Grand Prairie police, hospitals in the area have been notified, and a specific protocol was put in place to treat any potential snake-bite victims related to the missing cobra.

