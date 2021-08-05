Alternative Baseball League looking for players, volunteers for Muscle Shoals team

THE SHOALS Ala. (WAFF) - A new baseball team will soon be hitting the mound in Muscle Shoals.

For some of us, baseball is just a game but for others, it can be a life-changing experience. The Alternative Baseball League is a league for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities.

Founder, Taylor Duncan, said he started the league as a way to fill a void for people who aspire to play but might not have an opportunity.

Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4. He founded Alternative Baseball in 2016. Since then, the league has grown to 80 teams across 34 states,

The Muscle Shoals team, The Muscle Shoals Bass players, has a coach but now it needs players and volunteers. The team is a minimum of 12 players ages 15 and up with autism and other disabilities.

Duncan said not only do they play baseball but they also teach them day-to-day skills.

”All skill levels can come and thrive and we’ll teach them the skills from the ground up to be able to have the confidence instilled to be successful. The main goals are to accept everyone for who they are, encourage them to be the best they can be, and instill the confidence they need to fulfill dreams in life on and off the baseball diamond,” said Duncan.

They plan to have the team on the diamond by the fall

To sign up to play on Muscle Shoals or Huntsville’s Alternative Baseball League team, visit alternativebaseball.org.

