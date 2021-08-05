48 Blitz Season Preview: Get to know the teams of 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kickoff countdown has started for the 2021 season!

The WAFF 48 Blitz team has been on the road meeting with teams and coaches across the Tennessee Valley preparing for a new year.

Watch this season’s previews below:

Scottsboro Wildcats

North Jackson Chiefs

Albertville Aggies

Boaz Pirates

North Sand Mountain Bison

Lee Generals

Watch this story for more previews as we near the start of the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.