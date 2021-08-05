Deals
48 Blitz Season Preview: Get to know the teams of 2021

WAFF 48 Blitz - Friday evenings at 10 p.m. during High School Football season
WAFF 48 Blitz - Friday evenings at 10 p.m. during High School Football season(WAFF)
By Carl Prather, Georgia Chambers and Wade Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kickoff countdown has started for the 2021 season!

The WAFF 48 Blitz team has been on the road meeting with teams and coaches across the Tennessee Valley preparing for a new year.

Watch this season’s previews below:

Scottsboro Wildcats

North Jackson Chiefs

Albertville Aggies

Boaz Pirates

North Sand Mountain Bison

Lee Generals

Watch this story for more previews as we near the start of the 2021 season.

