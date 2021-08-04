Will the slow increase in vaccinations impact the rising COVID-19 cases?

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - As cases rise more and more people are getting their vaccines.

But, are these new shots enough to put a dent in the climbing cases?

Kyle Buchanan with Helen Keller Hospital said right now they are seeing a drastic increase in cases and a slight increase in vaccinations. He said it needs to be the opposite in order to beat the virus.

“We’ve never seen us grow tenfold in three weeks so that type of trend is alarming,” said Buchanan.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases are breaking records as the delta variant continues to spread.

“Our COVID census increased from three patients three weeks ago to 32 today,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said it’s possible to beat this.

“The community has everything we need to prevent a tremendous surge. Case in point is vaccinations,” said Buchanan.

Colbert County saw its biggest increase in vaccines last week 241 people vaccinated in one day, but the numbers dropped again the next day with just 60 people.

In Lauderdale County, the biggest increase was 240 with numbers fluctuating between 70 and 127 days after.

Buchanan said more people need to continue to step up.

“We need to see many more people step forward for vaccinations in order to move through this pandemic and hopefully blunt what we see is a surge in infections,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.