Starting off cool with more warmth, humidity, and isolated storms this afternoon

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday! It is another cool morning for much of the Valley but the heat will be back soon!

Another comfortable start for a majority of the Tennessee Valley this morning as we are into the low to mid 60s. Humidity is low again this morning but should begin to creep up again as we move into the middle of the day and afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be dependent on the amount of sunshine we see and our storm chances. Some communities may see highs into the upper 70s where we have some showers or denser clouds, while others could make the mid-80s! Speaking of storms, we have a chance for scattered showers and storms to develop on and off throughout the day today as boundaries move through from storms in GA/TN yesterday. Areas that see rain today will likely see a 30 to 60 minute delay in outdoor plans. Rain totals could be near a half inch in some spots!

Humidity and heat will continue to climb throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures will be into the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday with a few spots maybe reaching the 90s. If we don’t see that on Friday we will definitely see in on Saturday. Temperatures this weekend will be back into the 90s all across the Valley and should lead to a great weekend to enjoy the sun!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

