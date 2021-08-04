Deals
Spotty storm chances with warming temps

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible east of Interstate 65 through sunset tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday with temps warming into the upper 80s, very spotty rain will be possible during the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and storms are expected on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs back near average in the lower 90s.

Next week will start off hot with highs in the 90s, the pattern will get more unsettled with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

