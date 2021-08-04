Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning

One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a car crash involving a dump truck near Arab Wednesday morning.

According to Guntersville Patrol Lieutenant Josh Case, one person was killed after a dump truck collided with another vehicle on Highway 69. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. and caused traffic delays.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week
Travis Turner arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
Man arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate the incident.
3 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

Latest News

48 Blitz 2021 Preview
48 Blitz 2021 Promo featuring Carl & Georgia
Back-to-school preparations
Madison County Schools welcome students back for first day; starting school year with masks optional
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Watch live events, daily highlights of the Tokyo Olympic Games