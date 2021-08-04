One person killed in wreck near Arab Wednesday morning
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a car crash involving a dump truck near Arab Wednesday morning.
According to Guntersville Patrol Lieutenant Josh Case, one person was killed after a dump truck collided with another vehicle on Highway 69. The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. and caused traffic delays.
The identity of the person has not yet been released.
There are no further details at this time.
