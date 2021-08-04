Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June and Watkins Glen International announced three days later that its grandstands would be fully open to spectators for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday.

Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of COVID-19.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week
Travis Turner arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
Man arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
White House: Ala. sees 215% increase in newly vaccinated people

Latest News

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senators try to sell $1 trillion infrastructure plan to public
Happy Wednesday! It is another cool morning for much of the Valley but the heat will be back...
More warmth & humidity with isolated storms this afternoon
FILE - In this June 1, 2021 file photo, Mike Carey speaks at the kickoff of his 15th...
Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House primary races
Body cam video details the initial response to June's deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Video released of initial condo collapse response