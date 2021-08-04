Madison County Schools starting school year with masks optional

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday will look like a typical school day inside Madison County Schools.

Although masks won’t be required, Superintendent Allen Perkins says the district is taking its cleaning efforts seriously, setting aside $200,000 to sanitize classrooms, buses and other high-touch areas daily.

Erin Jennings has three students in Madison County Schools. She says she’s confident in the administration.

“We feel like they’re making the best decisions with the information that they’re given, and they’re trying to do what’s best for the kids and they want them to succeed as much as we do,” Jennings said.

And as a former teacher herself, Jennings says she understands how children, including her own, do much better learning face to face.

“They are ready to be in the classroom. They’re excited to be in person with their teachers, with their classmates,” Jennings said.

She tells us she’s going to leave it up to her children about wearing a mask, but on the way to school, all students will have to wear one.

A spokesperson for Madison County Schools tells us the district is following the Alabama Department of Public Health’s direction.

It reads in part, “CDC’s Order to wear masks while on public conveyances applies to all public transportation including school buses. Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses.”

You can read the district’s plan here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.