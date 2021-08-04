Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance Program update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County, and are having a hard time paying your rent, or if you’re behind on your rent, help is here.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been available, but a lot of people are not applying.

”We got off to a slow start. Our program got going on June 1st and just now, we’re just under $85,000 in distribution of the emergency funds,” said Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards.

Earlier this year, members of the Madison County Commission received a little more than $5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The Treasury Department sent them a letter saying, beginning September 30th, the money not used, can be given to our communities.

Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards says she knows there are a lot of families in need.

As of right now, only 26 families have received money from them.

“Right now are numbers are low,” said Edwards.

Sean Johnson lives in Madison County and he says his family can benefit from this program, but he hasn’t applied yet.

“Now that I have more information, this does seem like something that will help you. I’ve already got some questions answered. No people, this cannot be used for other expenses. But to stay in your place, it does help,” said Johnson.

County Commissioners have plans to improve outreach to find others like Johnson, to let them know about this program.

During Wednesday’s commission meeting, its on the agenda to discuss expanding who can get and use money from the Rental Assistance Program.

