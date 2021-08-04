Deals
WATCH LIVE: Huntsville area COVID-19 briefing

Wednesday's Huntsville COVID-19 update
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville/Madison County leaders are scheduled to hold a press briefing on Wednesday regarding the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Watch the livestream below:

Health officials are coming together to to discuss vaccine hesitancy, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and impact of the delta variant on our community.

Stay up to date on all the latest COVID-19 coverage with WAFF 48.

