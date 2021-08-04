Dr. Josh Looney introduced as UNA Director of Athletics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Josh Looney understands where UNA Athletics are headed in the future. That vision is what intrigued Looney and his family to the University of North Alabama. Dr. Looney formally introduced at Flowers Hall, home to the Men’s and Women’s basketball programs as the ninth Director of Athletics in University history.

Looney spent the last four years as the Athletics Director at Missouri Western State, a Division Two athletics program.

“Well first this is the place that people want to be,” Dr. Looney said after his introductory press conference. “And It’s our responsibility for us to grow that for the University as a whole. So, that transition into Division one can do that as far as supporting the institution, the marketing arm of the institution. That’s what great athletic programs if they’re done right now. You talk about transformational moments for athletics? I view it for the entire institution.”

The Lions will become a full Division One athletics program in two seasons, with football playing at the FCS level, the flagship program for the University.

“There will be plenty of challenges,” Looney added. “But those are the exciting things, and those are the opportunities that are the most motivating of all. And so, I think it’s the right moment in time not just for athletics, and for me, but for this institution in North Alabama.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.