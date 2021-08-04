Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Dr. Josh Looney introduced as UNA Director of Athletics

Becomes ninth Athletic Director in University history
Dr. Josh Looney introduced at The University of North Alabama as the ninth Director of...
Dr. Josh Looney introduced at The University of North Alabama as the ninth Director of Athletics in program history(UNA)
By Carl Prather
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Josh Looney understands where UNA Athletics are headed in the future. That vision is what intrigued Looney and his family to the University of North Alabama. Dr. Looney formally introduced at Flowers Hall, home to the Men’s and Women’s basketball programs as the ninth Director of Athletics in University history.

Looney spent the last four years as the Athletics Director at Missouri Western State, a Division Two athletics program.

“Well first this is the place that people want to be,” Dr. Looney said after his introductory press conference. “And It’s our responsibility for us to grow that for the University as a whole. So, that transition into Division one can do that as far as supporting the institution, the marketing arm of the institution. That’s what great athletic programs if they’re done right now. You talk about transformational moments for athletics? I view it for the entire institution.”

The Lions will become a full Division One athletics program in two seasons, with football playing at the FCS level, the flagship program for the University.

“There will be plenty of challenges,” Looney added. “But those are the exciting things, and those are the opportunities that are the most motivating of all. And so, I think it’s the right moment in time not just for athletics, and for me, but for this institution in North Alabama.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident
One person injured in multi-car wreck in Huntsville
One person injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week
Back-to-school preps in Madison County
Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics 2020
Watch live events, daily highlights of the Tokyo Olympic Games
Friends of Hartselle Olympian Quanesha Burks are ready to cheer her on!
Friends of Hartselle Olympian Quanesha Burks are ready to cheer her on!
Former Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers
Welcome to the show: Trash Pandas pitcher Reid Detmers goes to the Angels
Sooners, Longhorns will officially join the SEC in 2025
Sooners, Longhorns will officially join the SEC in 2025