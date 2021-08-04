DeKalb Regional Medical Center reducing visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb Regional Medical Center will not allow visitors in the hospital starting August 4, with limited exceptions.

According to the hospital, limited exceptions will be made for the areas of obstetrics, pediatrics, end-of-life situations or for patients with mental or physical limitations. This decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases locally.

Universal masking will be required at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.