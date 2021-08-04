Deals
DeKalb Regional Medical Center reducing visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb Regional Medical Center will not allow visitors in the hospital starting August 4, with limited exceptions.

According to the hospital, limited exceptions will be made for the areas of obstetrics, pediatrics, end-of-life situations or for patients with mental or physical limitations. This decision comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases locally.

Universal masking will be required at the hospital.

