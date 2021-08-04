Deals
Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police continue to investigate a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Around 8:15 p.m. on August 3, officers responded to a shooting call near Pine Avenue Southwest in Decatur.

A juvenile with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

