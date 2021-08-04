Decatur Police investigating deadly shooting on Pine Avenue

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police continue to investigate a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Around 8:15 p.m. on August 3, officers responded to a shooting call near Pine Avenue Southwest in Decatur.

A juvenile with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

