Cool evening ahead with isolated storms possible Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will stay mainly clear overnight with comfortable low temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity, a few isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with locally heavy downpours as the main concern.

Thursday looks dry for now with temps warming into the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday with temps near 90 degrees. The weekend looks even hotter with temps back in the 90s and chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms bother afternoons.

