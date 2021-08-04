Calhoun Community College to offer free COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health to offer the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the upcoming school year.

The vaccine is being offered to all employees, students and community members. Individuals who are over the age of 18 can receive the Moderna vaccine for free, according to Calhoun Community College. A second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose.

“We are not out of the woods yet and we know the vaccine saves lives. We will continue to do our part in providing our students, faculty, staff and community with free resources to keep them healthy and safe from this new strand of COVID-19,” said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges.

Dates for the vaccine are listed below:

Decatur Campus:

August 30: Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

August 31: Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

September 1: MSA Building Lobby, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

September 2: MSA Building Lobby, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Huntsville Campus:

September 7: Sparkman Building Student Center, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

September 8: Sparkman Building Student Center - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Calhoun Community College said masks are strongly encouraged and individuals will be required masks in some classrooms. Click here to find more information on guidance for the Fall 2021 Semester.

