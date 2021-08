Back-to-School: start dates for north Alabama school districts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom. WAFF 48 is on your side with a list of start dates at school districts across north Alabama.

Monday, August 2

Fayetteville City Schools (Tennessee)

Lincoln County Schools

Wednesday, August 4

Huntsville City Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Albertville City Schools

Thursday, August 5

Decatur City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Friday, August 6

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Limestone County Schools

Colbert County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Monday, August 9

Lauderdale County Hybrid Group A

Scottsboro City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Arab City Schools

Tuesday, August 10

Marshall County Schools

Hartselle City Schools (Student’s last name A-K)

Wednesday, August 11

Hartselle City Schools (Student’s last name L-Z)

Athens City Schools

Morgan County Schools

Boaz City Schools

Cullman City Schools

Cullman County Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Thursday, August 12

Lauderdale County Schools Hybrid Group B

Thursday, August 19

Florence City Schools

