Traffic Fatality: 1 Iinjured in Limestone County car crash

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Limestone County on Tuesday morning.

According to our news partners at The News Courier, a Limestone County Coroner confirmed the fatality. The crash occurred near Arrowhead Landing Road when the victim lost control in a curve and struck a tree.

Authorities say the victim was found by a transportation worker who was driving along the road.

Find the full story from our news partners at The News Courier.

