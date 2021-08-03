Deals
Advertisement

Sunshine returns Tuesday with lower humidity

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us along with very isolated showers through the evening hours.

Skies will clear out rapidly overnight with refreshing low temperatures in the low to middle 60s. A refreshing pattern change will occur Tuesday thanks to northerly winds, humidity levels will be far more comfortable and high temperatures will remain below average for the workweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable temps in the middle 80s. these will likely be some of the best days of Summer 2021.

We start to warm back up into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday with rain staying out of the forecast. Next weekend will have highs near 90 degrees with chances for isolated showers.

