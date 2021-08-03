Patchy fog this morning with the mid 80s this afternoon

Happy Tuesday! It is the coolest morning many of us have seen in two weeks!

The last time we woke up with temperatures into the low to mid 60s was July 5 which was more than four weeks ago! That is where we are at in most Valley communities this morning. That is around 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal. Skies are mostly clear through the Valley this morning and we will see a lot more sunshine through the afternoon. There are some more pockets of fog this morning, but it is not as widespread as Monday. As we move into the afternoon, we will we warm into the mid-80s in most spots.

Showers and storms in Georgia and Tennessee should create a few boundaries that travel in from the east, which could fire up some isolated storms for northeastern Alabama. Overall, these storms shouldn’t be significant other than a few downpours and gusty winds. The majority of us will stay dry and sunny.

The rest of the week will stay dry and sunny! However, humidity and heat will creep back in, in that order. We will be back into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with highs into the 90s for the weekend!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

