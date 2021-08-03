Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Patchy fog this morning with the mid 80s this afternoon

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday! It is the coolest morning many of us have seen in two weeks!

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

The last time we woke up with temperatures into the low to mid-60s was July 5 which was more than four weeks ago! That is where we are at in most Valley communities this morning. That is around 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal. Skies are mostly clear through the Valley this morning and we will see a lot more sunshine through the afternoon. There are some more pockets of fog this morning, but it is not as widespread as Monday. As we move into the afternoon, we will warm into the mid-80s in most spots.

Showers and storms in Georgia and Tennessee should create a few boundaries that travel in from the east, which could fire up some isolated storms for northeastern Alabama. Overall, these storms shouldn’t be significant other than a few downpours and gusty winds. The majority of us will stay dry and sunny.

The rest of the week will stay dry and sunny! However, humidity and heat will creep back in, in that order. We will be back into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with highs into the 90s for the weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fog again for some this morning
Patchy fog this morning with the mid 80s this afternoon

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakley found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident
One person injured in multi-car wreck in Huntsville
One person injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Madison City Schools logo
Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday
Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release

Latest News

WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
Fog again for some this morning
Patchy fog this morning with the mid 80s this afternoon
Cooler than normal
Patchy fog this morning with the mid 80s this afternoon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunshine returns Tuesday with lower humidity