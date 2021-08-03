One person killed in Limestone County car crash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County on Tuesday morning.

According to our news partners at The News Courier, a Limestone County coroner confirmed the fatality. The crash occurred near Arrowhead Landing Road when the victim lost control in a curve and struck a tree.

Authorities say the victim was found by a transportation worker who was driving along the road.

