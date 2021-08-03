Deals
Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mask mandate has been issued for students and staff inside school buildings and buses in Madison City.

According to Superintendent Ed Nichols, the change from masks optional comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a revised toolkit for schools earlier today with new quarantine protocols that will inevitably lessen quarantining if masks are worn in schools.

WAFF 48 is told this will be effective starting August 4.

Madison City Schools also issued a revised reentry plan:

