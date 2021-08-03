Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday

Back-to-school preps in Madison County
Back-to-school preps in Madison County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mask mandate has been issued for students and staff inside school buildings and buses in Madison City.

In less than 24 hours, students at Madison City Schools will make their way back inside the classroom. This school year, face coverings will be required for all staff, students, and bus drivers. This comes after the Alabama Department of Public health released new guidance for schools on Monday.

“In the past, even if you had a mask on, and if you were within 6 feet, you were quarantined. This year, if you have a mask on and you’re between 3 feet you don’t have to quarantine. I made the decision then to change from our optional mask to masking because we had such an impact last year of quarantining with our students and staff,” said Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols.

Nichols said all students will return to the class for in-person learning. There is a virtual option available for students in grades 9-12.

Nichols said most importantly, they will have a full staff of nurses and teachers returning and an influx of students coming into the classroom.

“One of the things that we are excited about is that right now we’re at 12,100 students. You know, no matter how people feel about masking they must be coming to school because we have about 1700 new students this year, and that includes our kindergarten and pre-k,” said Nichols.

The big change for the district this year is that the new Midtown Elementary School is finally opening.

“I walked through it yesterday, and it’s beautiful. Rooms are already decorated, and teachers have got all kinds of things in there. Overall, 90 percent of it is ready to go,” said Nichols.

Nichols said ADPH will be responsible for contact tracing this year. He said he is hopeful to return to the optional face coverings as more people get vaccinated.

Madison City Schools also issued a revised reentry plan:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week
Travis Turner arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
Man arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
White House: Ala. sees 215% increase in newly vaccinated people

Latest News

Happy Wednesday! It is another cool morning for much of the Valley but the heat will be back...
More warmth & humidity with isolated storms this afternoon
Back-to-School: start dates for north Alabama school districts
Children account for 19% of new COVID cases
Children account for 19% of new COVID cases
UAB doctor on delta variant: 'a powder keg of epic proportions'
UAB doctor on delta variant: 'a powder keg of epic proportions'
Madison County readies for first day of classes
Madison County readies for first day of classes