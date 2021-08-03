Deals
Man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash identified

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Limestone County Tuesday morning.

Patrick Lawrence Hogan, 41, was driving his motorcycle on Arrowhead Landing Road near Old Alabama Highway 20 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. The County Corner confirmed he died on the scene.

Authorities say the victim was found by a transportation worker who was driving along the road.

There are no further details at this time.

