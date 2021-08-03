Deals
Man arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Madison County

Travis Turner arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Madison County
Travis Turner arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Madison County(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies seized drugs and money from a home in the Hazel Green community last week.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, methamphetamine and heroin were found during a narcotics investigation. The investigation came after reports of drug activity occurring at the home in Hazel Green.

Meth, heroin and drug proceeds seized in Madison County
Meth, heroin and drug proceeds seized in Madison County(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

WAFF is told, approximately nine ounces of meth,17 grams of heroin and more than $4,000 of suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

Deputies arrested and charged Travis Turner with trafficking meth and heroin.

