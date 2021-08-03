Deals
Huntsville Police warn drivers about back to school traffic safety

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, students in Madison City, Madison County, and Huntsville City Schools will head back into the classroom.

“We’re going to have a zero-tolerance approach to enforce these infractions in these schools zones,” said Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Charles Brooks.

That was the message from Brooks to remind drivers not to speed in school zones.

During a press conference on Monday, Brooks said more patrol units will be out to ensure drivers are obeying the speed limit to help reduce accidents.

“It’s about the safety of the kid’s and that is the utmost important thing. We have to be mindful that we have children that are riding bikes, and they are walking,” said Brooks.

A common issue officers see during the school year are drivers not stopping for school buses. By law, all drivers are required to stop when stop signs are extended.

Failure to do so could result in a fine of $179 or more.

Drivers should also watch out for public safety aides and not be distracted.

“It’s more than just speeding; we look for people who are paying attention. We have kids crossing the street, we have school crossing guards that work in the intersections, and there are a lot of people that can be affected if you are not paying attention,” officer Jeremy Wood, Traffic Services Unit.

Drivers are urged to leave early and prepare for delays when school starts back on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

