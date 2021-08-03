Deals
Have you seen him?

Deputies searching burglary suspect
Deputies searching burglary suspect(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect in Huntsville.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown male is wanted for questioning with several vehicle burglaries and criminal mischief cases at businesses in downtown Huntsville.

If anyone has more information on this suspect, you are asked to contact bpatterson@madisoncountyal.gov.

Deputies shared these photos of the wanted suspect:

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

