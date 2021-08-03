Have you seen him?

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a burglary suspect in Huntsville.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown male is wanted for questioning with several vehicle burglaries and criminal mischief cases at businesses in downtown Huntsville.

If anyone has more information on this suspect, you are asked to contact bpatterson@madisoncountyal.gov.

Deputies shared these photos of the wanted suspect:

Have you seen this man? (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.