2 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating an active shooter situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two employees were shot and transported to a local hospital. The suspect was shot by officers, according to MNPD. Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on-site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing story.

