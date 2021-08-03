Deals
2 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating an active shooter situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch with multiple people shot

Police said two employees were shot and transported to a local hospital. The suspect was shot by officers, according to MNPD. Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on-site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing story.

