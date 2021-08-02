Deals
Wife replaces her late husband as Lawrence county commissioner

Wife replaces her late husband as Lawrence county commissioner
Wife replaces her late husband as Lawrence county commissioner(Lawrence County Al Commission (Facebook))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - City officials have appointed the wife of the late Lawrence County commissioner as the new District 5 Commissioner.

Sonia Hargrove was appointed a District 5 Commissioner on July 29 by Governor Kay Ivey to serve the remaining term of her late husband Joey Hargrove, according to the county’s commission Facebook page.

Lawrence County officials made the announcement on Monday.

