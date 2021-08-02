Deals
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week

(KOSA)
By Kelli McShane
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tenn. (WAFF) - Now through Thursday, August 5, you can save money on food items in Tennessee.

Food, food ingredients, and prepared foods are exempt from sales tax during this time period. This includes qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and grocery stores.

Alcoholic beverages are not included in the exemption.

Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements.

A food item qualifies as prepared food if it is sold in a heated state or heated by the seller, contains two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller for sale as a single item, or is sold with eating utensils, such as plates, knives, forks, spoons, glasses, cups, napkins, or straws provided by the vendor.

Prepared food does not include food that is only cut, repackaged, or pasteurized by the seller, and eggs, fish, meat, poultry, and foods containing these raw animal foods requiring cooking by the consumer as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent food borne illnesses.

Read more about what items are exempt here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

