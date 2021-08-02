Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Scottsboro man arrested on child pornography charges

Joseph Campbell arrested in Marshall County on child pornography charges
Joseph Campbell arrested in Marshall County on child pornography charges(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s and Alabama State Attorney General Offices’ joint investigation has led to the arrest of a man on child porn charges.

38-year-old Joseph Campbell, of Grant, is charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Campbell is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident
Raques Deshon Peebles (Left) and Jack Deonte Chapman (Right) arrested, charged with murder in...
Three men arrested, charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation
One person injured in multi-car wreck in Huntsville
One person injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Huntsville

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Tax free in Tennessee: save on food items this week
Fmr. President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Cullman
Drivers should prepare for delays on I-65 between I-565 and Athens beginning Tuesday.
Drivers should expect delays for I-65 Northbound starting Tuesday