Scottsboro man arrested on child pornography charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s and Alabama State Attorney General Offices’ joint investigation has led to the arrest of a man on child porn charges.

38-year-old Joseph Campbell, of Grant, is charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Campbell is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.