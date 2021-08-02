One person injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Huntsville

Deals
One person injured in multi-car wreck in Huntsville
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after a multi-vehicle wreck Monday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Pulaski Pike NW and Oakwood Ave NW just after 9:30 a.m.

WAFF crews are on the scene where one person was injured and is now in serious condition, according to emergency officials. Emergency crews on the scene include Huntsville police, HEMSI and Huntsville Fire.

Traffic delays could happen due to the wreck. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

