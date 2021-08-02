Lincoln County, Fayetteville City students head back to the classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lincoln County and Fayetteville City Schools students enter the schoolhouse doors for a new year on Monday.

Neither school system will start the year with mask requirements.

Lincoln County students will have a half-day on Monday. Bill Heath, Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools, said students will hit the ground running Wednesday and start learning new material. This year students can learn either in person or through Lincoln Central Virtual Learning.

The big change for the district in 2021 is a new school.

“This year we are opening Blanche School. It’s a Pre-K to eighth-grade school, and it is replacing the old Blanche School,” he said. “The old Blanche School was a really old school and it needed a lot of updates, and it’s an amazing and a beautiful facility.”

Superintendent Heath said this is more than just a new building, it’s also a way to plan for the future. The new school costs about $16-18 million.

“The old Blanche School infrastructure was very old. It was becoming sort of a cost-prohibitive situation, so we needed a new facility there plus we know that the growth in North Alabama particularly is going to explode in the next 10-15 years so when we built Blanche we actually built it larger than we needed to begin with,” Superintendent Heath said.

According to the district’s website, COVID-19 testing might also be available soon.

“Lincoln County will provide COVID-19 testing to Lincoln County students and staff with symptoms at no cost beginning at the end of August. The school nurse will facilitate the self-administered test for staff and students in grades 2 and up,” the school website states.

Only students with a signed permission form on file at the school will be tested, according to the website.

Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. for Fayetteville City Schools said their teachers are excited to be back in their classrooms.

“We are ready to have our students back in the classroom. That’s our love. Summertime people talk about teachers love summer, no they don’t,” he said. “Teachers love being in the classroom with their students doing what their passion is.”

The first two days for Fayetteville City Schools will start on a staggered schedule, but everyone will be in the classroom together on Wednesday.

“We are made up of three schools: high school, middle school, elementary school. We are made up of about 1,300 students,” said Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.

Right now, the district has a full staff, and they said they’re doing what they can to keep your students and teachers safe. Hopkins Jr. said they have a fogger that they use in the classrooms to clean.

“We are not going to require masks,” Hopkins Jr. said. “We are going to make masks optional but there will be certain cases. There is a teacher that is high risk so we will ask her students to mask and she will continue to teach behind plexiglass. She has an issue where she has not received antibodies it just won’t take for her so we want to be cautious with those.”

Hopkins Jr. said they will remain flexible in their plans.

