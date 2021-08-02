Foggy to start with a cooler day ahead!

Happy Monday! The heat wave was snapped yesterday, and we have a great stretch of weather to start the week!

We are waking up this morning with our coolest temperatures in two and a half weeks! We are still seeing areas of fog to start off your Monday, so if you’re heading to work or back to school then that will create some delays. The last time Huntsville had a temperature in the 60s was back on July 14th. That is where many of us are this morning, with the mid to upper 60s. The reason for this is the big drop in humidity due to the cold front which moved through late yesterday and overnight last night. That will keep things much more comfortable through the rest of the week! We will see more clouds push in later today with a tiny chance at an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. Wind will be light today from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The first full week of August looks like it will be fantastic. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal with plenty of sunshine. There really isn’t a chance for rain until we get into the weekend. High temperatures through the middle of the week will be into the mid to upper 80s, while morning temps will be into the low to mid 60s. This should be a nice break for the A/C units before we see more heat move in for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be back near 90-degrees.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.