Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Foggy to start with a cooler day ahead!

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! The heatwave was snapped yesterday, and we have a great stretch of weather to start the week!

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

We are waking up this morning with our coolest temperatures in two and a half weeks! We are still seeing areas of fog to start off your Monday, so if you’re heading to work or back to school then that will create some delays. The last time Huntsville had a temperature in the 60s was back on July 14th. That is where many of us are this morning, with the mid to upper 60s. The reason for this is the big drop in humidity due to the cold front which moved through late yesterday and overnight last night. That will keep things much more comfortable through the rest of the week! We will see more clouds push in later today with a tiny chance at an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s. Wind will be light today from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

The first full week of August looks like it will be fantastic. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal with plenty of sunshine. There really isn’t a chance for rain until we get into the weekend. High temperatures through the middle of the week will be into the mid to upper 80s, while morning temps will be into the low to mid-60s. This should be a nice break for the A/C units before we see more heat move in for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be back near 90-degrees.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Foggy start to the day
Foggy to start with a cooler day ahead!

Most Read

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Raques Deshon Peebles (Left) and Jack Deonte Chapman (Right) arrested, charged with murder in...
Three men arrested, charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

WAFF's Monday morning forecast
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
Foggy start to the day
Foggy to start with a cooler day ahead!
Temperatures today will be much cooler
Foggy to start with a cooler day ahead!
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Nice pattern change with lower humidity and temps this week