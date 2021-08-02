Drivers should expect delays for I-65 Northbound starting Tuesday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers going northbound on Interstate 65 Tuesday, August 3, should prepare for alternate routes between Interstate 565 and Athens.

The detour is expected to be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Friday, August 6.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road back to I-65 northbound while contractor Miller & Miller installs bridge girders to widen the overpass. The left lane of the southbound roadway will also be closed.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit as directed. State troopers will assist with traffic control.

