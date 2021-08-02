Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Drivers should expect delays for I-65 Northbound starting Tuesday

By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers going northbound on Interstate 65 Tuesday, August 3, should prepare for alternate routes between Interstate 565 and Athens.

The detour is expected to be from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Friday, August 6.

Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road back to I-65 northbound while contractor Miller & Miller installs bridge girders to widen the overpass. The left lane of the southbound roadway will also be closed.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit as directed. State troopers will assist with traffic control.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Raques Deshon Peebles (Left) and Jack Deonte Chapman (Right) arrested, charged with murder in...
Three men arrested, charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation
Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools
One person injured in multi-car wreck in Huntsville
One person injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Huntsville
48 Today: August 2, 2021
48 Today: August 2, 2021