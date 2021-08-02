Deals
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials helped to extract a man trapped under a truck on Old Railroad Bed Road Monday morning.

On August 2, a truck traveling south on Old Railroad Bed near Ready Section Road left the roadway ejecting the driver. The truck ended up on top of the ejected driver.

According to police on scene, the driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

See video of the scene at the top of this story.

Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident

