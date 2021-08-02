Cullman County Schools: Masks recommended, not required except on school buses

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Based on guidelines for public schools from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Cullman County Schools leaders recommend students and staff wear masks while on school campuses.

Right now this is a recommendation, not a requirement. Both the Cullman County Commission on Education and Superintendent Shane Barnette said they believe any mask requirement should be the decision of each parent.

CDC’s order to wear masks while on public conveyances applies to all public transportation including school buses. Passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses at all times.

