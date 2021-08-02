Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

ADPH releases reopening guidance for Alabama schools

ADPH recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated
(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Public Health leaders released the Back to School Guidance for 2021-2022 Monday morning.

The guidance includes the recommendations that children 12 and older and adults get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for persons who are not vaccinated to correctly and consistently wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and follow other preventive measures.

Here is the opening letter to schools from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris:

Letter from Dr. Scott Harris
Letter from Dr. Scott Harris(ADPH)

ADPH K-12 Back to School Guidance 2021-2022 contains recommendations based on the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Back to School guidelines to ensure that school administrators and school nurses have the best health guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep students and staff safely in school.

Schools systems will make individual decisions about masking.

Here is the complete ADPH K-12 Back to School Guidance 2021-2022:

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Madison County inmate back in custody after premature release
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Raques Deshon Peebles (Left) and Jack Deonte Chapman (Right) arrested, charged with murder in...
Three men arrested, charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation
Man pinned under truck after being ejected during accident
Driver pinned under truck on Old Railroad Bed Road after being ejected in accident
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
Young TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
COVID hospitalizations continue to rise due to delta variant
COVID hospitalizations continue to rise due to delta variant
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated